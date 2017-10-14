RHTY&SC and King Solomon Logistics launch U-12 Cricket Team

The Cricket Development Committee of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club continues to unveil new initiatives as the club strives to remain the leader in Guyana.

On Wednesday last, the club entered a one-year sponsorship valued at $150,000 with King Solomon Logistics of Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam to form an Under-12 cricket team which has been branded the Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics Under-12 Team.

Catering for the youngest members of the club, Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster informed that they are strengthening their junior section with a view of introducing youths to the game at a younger age.

The Under-12 team would cater for youths at the Grades 5 and 6 levels at the Primary levels and where possible the level one in Secondary Schools.

Organising Secretary Keith Hicks and his assistant, Ravin Kissoonlall have been placed in charge of the team which would play matches against schools and clubs in Berbice.

The team would practice twice weekly while special classes would be organised once per week to educate them about the game, its history and laws & structure. The young players would also be taught on topics of interest such as Personal Hygiene, Public Speaking, Table Manners, Drug Abuse, Personal Manners and the Importance of Education among others.

The Rose Hall Town Primary School would be the school that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would be targeting for members of the team while those who are interested from the Port Mourant, Tain and Belvedere Primary Schools would be welcomed.

Membership to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is free and all members are to make sure that they fulfill their potential not only on the field of play but also in the classroom. The Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics Under-12 during the one-year deal would also be required to organise and host a total of twenty personal development programmes including educational events, fitness walk and assisting their peers to stay in school by providing educational materials.

Foster would work along with the team to make sure that all the programmes are successfully completed. HE has expressed gratitude to Mr. Dwayne Ferdinand, CEO of Home Design, Manager of King Solomon Logistics Tiffany Asregado and Human Resource Manager Howard Butts.

Vice President Mark Papannah who has responsibilities for the Cricket Development Committee stated that the team would provide players for the club’s Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 Teams in a continuous developmental process.

Young females would also be targeted for the Under-12 team from Primary Schools as a feeder for the Rose Hall Town Metro Female Team, the only Female Cricket Team in Guyana.

Ms. Asregado, speaking on behalf of King Solomon Logistics stated that her company was delighted to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and expressed confidence that the team would be an outstanding representative of her Company’s brand.

King Solomon Logistics is a trusted and reliable Shipping Company with over 30 years experience. The Main Office is located at 143 ‘B’ 5th Street, Albertown, Georgetown.