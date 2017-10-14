Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Man jailed for stealing AC that was “partly outside” hospital

Oct 14, 2017 News 0

A vagrant who told the court that he was walking peacefully in Georgetown, when he saw an air conditioning unit partly protruding from a fence and decided to pick it up, was yesterday sentenced to six months imprisonment by

Asif Mohamed

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
Fifty-one-year-old Asif Mohamed, who six years ago served 18 months, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on October 8 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), he stole one air conditioning unit valued $125,400, property of the hospital.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that on the day in question the accused entered the GPHC compound and removed the unit.
The court heard that security officials on duty saw the accused exiting the compound with the air conditioner, an alarm was raised and he was arrested and handed over to the police, along with the air conditioner.
When the accused was asked by the magistrate why he took the air conditioner he said “I does normally walk and pick up things that people throw away. The day I was walking my way peacefully and I saw the AC at the fence. Part of the AC was in the compound and the other part was outside, so I decided to pull it through the fence and keep walking, because they ain’t got uses for it.”
Magistrate Daly sentenced the accused to six months’ imprisonment based on the fact that he pleaded guilty on his first appearance and did not waste the court’s time.
On March 4, 2011, Mohamed was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment by Magistrate Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, after he had admitted that two days earlier, March 2, he stole one electric saw and two electric drills, valued a total of $70,000, property of Michelle Dutchin.
Dutchin had asked Mohamed to repair her music system and, after he left, she made checks around the house and discovered the items missing.

 

 

