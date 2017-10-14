Junior Road Caribbean Cycling Championships 2017 – Barbados… John, Dey, Duguid and Ramshucit to represent GCF

Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
The cream of this nations junior riders and a promising juvenile have been selected by the Guyana Cycling Federation to be the nations representatives at next month’s Junior Road Caribbean Cycling Championships set for the Land of the Flying Fish, Barbados.
To be contested on the first weekend, November 4-5, the quartet of riders selected have all been performing well consistently during the course of the 2017 season and can very well deliver medals for Guyana.
Briton John (United We Stand Cycle Club), just back from the World Junior Championships in Norway will be accompanied by Nigel Duguid (Team Evolution) and Curtis Dey, one of two Trojan Cycle Club of Berbice riders as they aim to better their fellow junior rivals.
The lone juvenile rider will be the ultra fit and determined Jonathan Ramshucit who has been a constant top podium finisher during this ongoing season.
President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Horace Burrowes in an invited comment said that he is pleased with the level of consistency the selected cyclists have been exhibiting this season and is confident that they will deliver the goods in Barbados.
A total of 18 countries participated in the 2016 edition of the championships which were held in St. Lucia where Guyana was represented by Andrew Hicks, Christopher Cornelius, Raphael Leung and Jornel Yearwood in the junior category with the lone juvenile being Zaman Khan.
Oct 14, 2017The combined capabilities and knowledge of the nations contesting the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Team Championships will be severely tested today and tomorrow when the Long and...
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
I made this decision on Thursday night after I swung from Lombard Street into Hadfield Street. I saw the same atrocity that... more
The PNCR will attract a new wave of criticism. It will now be accused of practicing the same perverted political culture... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]