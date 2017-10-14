Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Junior Road Caribbean Cycling Championships 2017 – Barbados… John, Dey, Duguid and Ramshucit to represent GCF

The cream of this nations junior riders and a promising juvenile have been selected by the Guyana Cycling Federation to be the nations representatives at next month’s Junior Road Caribbean Cycling Championships set for the Land of the Flying Fish, Barbados.
To be contested on the first weekend, November 4-5, the quartet of riders selected have all been performing well consistently during the course of the 2017 season and can very well deliver medals for Guyana.
Briton John (United We Stand Cycle Club), just back from the World Junior Championships in Norway will be accompanied by Nigel Duguid (Team Evolution) and Curtis Dey, one of two Trojan Cycle Club of Berbice riders as they aim to better their fellow junior rivals.
The lone juvenile rider will be the ultra fit and determined Jonathan Ramshucit who has been a constant top podium finisher during this ongoing season.
President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Horace Burrowes in an invited comment said that he is pleased with the level of consistency the selected cyclists have been exhibiting this season and is confident that they will deliver the goods in Barbados.
A total of 18 countries participated in the 2016 edition of the championships which were held in St. Lucia where Guyana was represented by Andrew Hicks, Christopher Cornelius, Raphael Leung and Jornel Yearwood in the junior category with the lone juvenile being Zaman Khan.

