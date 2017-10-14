How many of the Ministers go to church?

Dear Editor,

I have long contemplated to write this letter but felt a deep compulsion not to write it because of a lack of vocabulary and deep hurt at this point in time because of all the atrocities and evil that invade our nation like a perpetual cancer. First, I would like to express my sympathy to the parents and family of the late Leonard Archibald of Brothers, East Bank Berbice who was brutally raped by two men and murdered. The immortal scars of this tragedy will remain with the parents for their lost child forever. Rape and sodomy have become a constant necessary evil and many times these perpetrators escape the law because they can be defended by some clever lawyer.

Many organisations like SASOD are also calling for same sex marriage and consensual sex between two males if these laws are enforced for same sex marriage and consensual sex between two men. It will create a greater SIN and controversy in this nation because those who raped and killed young Leonard Archibald will walk free if those calling for same sex laws to be implemented and sex among men to be legalized. Allow me to quote from our Constitution on the subject of homosexual acts:

‘’In Guyana, homosexual acts carry a possible punishment of life imprisonment. Section 352 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, states: Any male person who, in public or private, commits, or is a party to the commission, or procures or attempts to procure the commission, by any male person, of any act of gross indecency with any other male person shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and liable to imprisonment for two years. Section 353 states: Everyone who (a) attempts to commit buggery; or (b) assaults any person with intent to commit buggery; or (c) being a male, indecently assaults any other male person, shall be guilty of felony and liable to imprisonment for 10 years.”

Section 354 and 355 further state that: Everyone who commits buggery… shall be guilty of felony and liable to imprisonment for life.’’ (No Organisation is higher than Our Constitution)

I believe homosexuality should remain a criminal act, or if those laws which criminalise it should be struck down via a referendum or any organisation, then

there would be no justice for people like young Leonard Archibald. I believe those who raped and killed Leonard Archibald should be sentenced to death. I believe very strong demonic spirits are loosed in this land too much murders and suicide on our people and the death penalty should now be handed down to these perpetrators who commit these heinous crimes. Our Nation is now in a slow but sure massacre.

As I contemplated to write, more information is given in the news about the death and robbery of these two old pensioners is more than what I can believe.

And these atrocities are done by very young, lazy people who don’t want to work; then we see the chopping to death of the female police sergeant and the brutal murder of a young man in Berbice that was burned and the long dismal list of gradual massacre here goes on. Then the death of the man who was shot while preparing for a family memorial service; that man was killed by two young, Guyanese boys, age 18 and 19. I haven’t heard much being said from our President and Prime Minister about these atrocities; they are busy with ‘’Fit and Proper’’ for the next GECOM chairman.

This country needs more ‘’Fit and Proper’’ competent, people to run it who will enforce more serious laws against crime and will have more efficient security. Our security system is zero rated; the police never come when residents call and if they come, they are not totally equipped to catch criminals. We only see the soldiers when we have prison break or prison fire. They should be posted at all government buildings to guard it and to patrol this entire nation to beef up security.

Most of our current bicycle policemen don’t carry a gun so how can they catch thief; the thief might beat them up and escape with their bicycles. I wonder whose ridiculous idea was it to put policemen on bicycles while the thieves are coming with vehicles and AK 47? Our current administration takes our people for granted; we make ‘jokey’ laws.

Our Public Security Minister is calling for anger management programmes to curb brutal chopping of women and domestic violence. Most of these men who commit these acts are on drugs and rum drinking; if they can clean out the drug dealers and start closing down hundreds of rum shops in this country, we will get somewhere. As a Pastor, I can say we only have 10% men today in churches in Guyana, and may I ask how many of our male Ministers of Government go to church?

Rev. Gideon Cecil