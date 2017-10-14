Hand in Hand presents BMX cycles to three young riders

Maintaining the tradition which started many years ago of presenting BMX cycles t o young riders in need, the Hand in Hand Mutual Fire & Life Insurance Companies on Saturday last handed over three more at the conclusion of their 13th annual sponsored National Park 11-Race Cycle Meet.

Marketing Director Ms Shafeena Juman was on hand to hand over the BMX cycles to the happy trio of riders who have been developing their talent at the venue for a few years now.

The beneficiaries are Jessica Mohabir, Alpha Harrison and Michael McKay.

Ms Juman congratulated the three young cyclists on being selected by Organiser Hassan Mohamed and wished well as they seek to get better in the sport and ultimately, to one day represent Guyana.

Mohamed informed that the three cycles have brought the total number donated by Hand in Hand to 36 in the past 12 years.

He offered gratitude to the sponsors for their continued commitment and investment in the nation’s cyclists noting that all the present day competitors have all been participants in his yearly Teach Them Young Summer Programme which also takes place at the National Park.