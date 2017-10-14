German’s Restaurant donates to EBFA

Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
Ralph Green U-11 League continues today
The East Bank Football Association (EBFA) was the recipient of a water cooler and three Futsal balls compliments of German’s Restaurant, located at Tiger Bay, Georgetown. Managing Director of the popular Restaurant, Clinton Urling handed over the donation to EBFA President Franklin Wilson.
Urling noted that he has been following the work of the association and was more than happy to make a contribution towards the continued development of especially the youths that play the sport in the association.
Wilson xtended the appreciation of his executive members and clubs to Urling and German’s Restaurant for their timely donation pointing out that this was not the first time the popular eating house has donated to the association.
He told Urling that the players contesting the ongoing Ralph Green Under-11 League and GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power Under-17 League will benefit from uses of the cooler.
Meanwhile, today’s matches in the U-11 league will see Samatta Point/Kanville taking on Herstelling from 09:00hrs to be followed by a clash between Mocha Champs and Friendship with eth final match between Grove Hi Tech and defending champions, Agricola Red Triangle.
Oct 14, 2017The combined capabilities and knowledge of the nations contesting the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Team Championships will be severely tested today and tomorrow when the Long and...
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
I made this decision on Thursday night after I swung from Lombard Street into Hadfield Street. I saw the same atrocity that... more
The PNCR will attract a new wave of criticism. It will now be accused of practicing the same perverted political culture... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]