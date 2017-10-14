Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

German’s Restaurant donates to EBFA

Ralph Green U-11 League continues today

 

The East Bank Football Association (EBFA) was the recipient of a water cooler and three Futsal balls compliments of German’s Restaurant, located at Tiger Bay, Georgetown. Managing Director of the popular Restaurant, Clinton Urling handed over the donation to EBFA President Franklin Wilson.
Urling noted that he has been following the work of the association and was more than happy to make a contribution towards the continued development of especially the youths that play the sport in the association.
Wilson xtended the appreciation of his executive members and clubs to Urling and German’s Restaurant for their timely donation pointing out that this was not the first time the popular eating house has donated to the association.
He told Urling that the players contesting the ongoing Ralph Green Under-11 League and GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power Under-17 League will benefit from uses of the cooler.
Meanwhile, today’s matches in the U-11 league will see Samatta Point/Kanville taking on Herstelling from 09:00hrs to be followed by a clash between Mocha Champs and Friendship with eth final match between Grove Hi Tech and defending champions, Agricola Red Triangle.

 

