BVA Inter Secondary Schools Competition… Tagore Memorial and Skeldon Line Path lift male and female titles

By Samuel Whyte

Upper Corentyne based Tagore Memorial and Skeldon Line Path Secondary served their way to the respective male and female tittles when the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Inter Secondary School competition were completed recently at the Guysuco Training Centre Hostel Volleyball Court, Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice.

In the male category which attracted seven schools, Tagore Memorial and New Amsterdam Multilateral made it to the final which turned out to be a one sided affair with Tagore steamrolling New Amsterdam in straight sets, 25-11, 25-8.

The other participating schools in the male category were Central Corentyne, Berbice High, Black Bush, Corentyne Comprehensive and Port Mourant.

There were five schools on the distaff side with Skeldon Line Path defeating Berbice High in the final also by a 2-0 margin, 25-22, 25-5.

New Amsterdam Multilateral, Corentyne Comprehensive High and Central Corentyne were the others that contested.

Trophies compliments of the BVA and the National Sports Commission (NSC) were presented to the MVP in the male category, Andy Rohoman.

Copping a similar trophy in the female competition was Stephney Lewis.

The various Zone champions were also presented with the rewards: for the Upper Corentyne Zone it was Tagore Memorial for male and Skeldon Line Path for the female. Central Corentyne Zone – Central Corentyne won both trophies.

Corentyne Comprehensive was the double winner in the Lower Corentyne Zone.

The New Amsterdam/Canje Zone saw Berbice High and New Amsterdam Multi crowned the respective male and female winners.

The top schools received trophies compliments of the BVA.

In brief remarks, BVA President Levi Nedd expressed thanks to the NSC and Director of Sports Mr. Christopher Jones for their support.

He also expressed gratitude to the Department of Education and Regional Education Officer Miss Volika Jaikissoon.

Nedd wished the schools well and promised that with more sponsorship a bigger and better tournament would be organized in the future. Some 20 male and 20 female players were selected from the competition and will commence training shortly in preparation for Inter Guiana Games, next year.

The next activity for the BVA would be a series of concerts which will be held at five different venues following which the Balram Shane Inter Club tournament for senior players and a Referee’s Course would come off.