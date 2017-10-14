BCB – Universal DVD Store U-15 50-over competition launched

In keeping with his promise to start an intensive campaign to revamp cricket in the county of Berbice, newly elected President of the Berbice Cricket Board of Control, Mr Dhieranidranauth Somwaru has announced that the Board will commence its Under-15 competition on October 29, 2017. Mr Somwaru, after being elected the President of the Board says he intends to keep every one of the promises he made to the Cricketing world. He reiterated that he will tackle cricket from the grass root stage and so create an atmosphere of intense competition and rejuvenate the love for the game in the county of Berbice.

The Universal DVD Store sponsored competition will see the Junior players in the county separated into 4 zones; Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and Western Berbice. The competition will be played on a round robin 50 overs basis, and will seek to identify a 30 man squad for training in preparation for the inter county competition in early 2018.

Chairman of Selectors for the Junior panel, Mr. Leslie Solomon, will soon meet with his panel and announce the requirements for the competition. Assessment sessions will be done in the respective areas, in order to select the lads that will represent their zones in the upcoming games. Fifteen players will be selected to represent each geographical area, and coaches and managers will also be assigned to each team by the Board. Mr. Solomon and his team of selectors will conduct physical and game scenario sessions before short-listing players for the individual teams.

Mr. Somwaru is optimistic that at the Under-15 level, the Board under his leadership can start to groom youngsters for the future. He added that emphasis is mostly placed on senior players, and often times the Juniors are not given their desired recognition. He intends to develop the junior teams, since these players are the ones who will take us into the future of cricket.

The Venues for the competition will be the Port Mourant Community Center, The Albion Community Center, The Blairmont Community Center and The Rose Hall Community Center. The grand finale of the competition will be held at the Albion Community Center on 19th November, 2017.

Mr. Somwaru, on behalf of the Berbice Cricket Board expressed his gratitude to the Universal DVD Store for its continued support of Cricket in Berbice and encouraged the Business Community and members of the public to favourably consider the sponsorship of the game in our county. The Berbice Cricket Board can be contacted at telephone # 333-2375.

Sponsorship is currently being secured for an Under-17 competition and plans will soon be announced, All Clubs are asked to take note of these competitions, and to keep themselves ready for the trial sessions.