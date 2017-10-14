Ansa McAl/Georgetown Football Association Premier League kicks off tomorrow

Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
Following a lengthy hiatus, league action is set to make a welcome return to the City when the Ansa McAl sponsored Premiere League kicks off at the GFC ground with the traditional March Past and three matches.
Ten (10) teams will be battling for a top prize of One Million dollars with $500,000, $300,000 and $200,000 set aside fro the second, third and fourth placed clubs.
Beacon will open on field proceedings against Black Pearl at 17:00hrs in the first match with Pele up against Camptown in the main supporting match from 19:00hrs. the main event will see the red hot Police FC matching skills with Riddim Squad.
