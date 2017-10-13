WIFBSC Individual C/ships… T&T’s Varma Rambarran is O-Class champion

Latest update October 13th, 2017 3:09 AM
Trinidad and Tobago’s Varma Rambarran was declared the winner of the O-Class segment of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Individual Championships which are being run concurrently with the GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary championship.
Due to some technical issues with the programme being used to document the scores, Guyanese Roberto Tiwari was named the winner at the end of the competition on Wednesday afternoon at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
A subsequent sanitization procedure revealed that it was Rambarran who would have won ahead of Tiwari by 2 points with a Grand Aggregate of 373.24 to Tiwari’s 371.14 with Antigua and Barbuda’s Laurne Benjamin still occupying the third place with a score of 365.19.
Both Rambarran and Tiwari are competing at this level for the first time and have done themselves and country proud. As a matter of fact, the duo would have excelled ahead of many seasoned campaigners.
(F. Wilson)
