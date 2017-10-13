Upper Corentyne make strong reply to Georgetown’s 274

Upper Corentyne were 131-1 in reply to Georgetown first innings score of 274 when the final round of the GCB/Jaguars 3-Day league commenced yesterday at Port Mourant.

Balchand Baldeo is unbeaten on 73 off 82 balls, while Kandasammy Surujnarine made 54. Earlier, Georgetown posted 274 all out in 71.1 overs. Travis Mohammed made 45, Raymond Perez 41, Kellon Carmichael and Shemroy Barrington 39 each.

Bowling for Upper Corentyne Eon Hooper grabbed 5 for 58, Sean Pereira 2 for 65.

Meanwhile, the three other matches in the final round will commence today from 09:30 hours, with Upper Demerara/ East Bank opposing East Coast Demerara at the Everest Cricket Club ground, West Berbice hosting the second placed Lower Corentyne at Bush Lot and league leaders Essequibo will battle with third placed West Demerara at the Tuschen ground.