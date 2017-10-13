Several City businesses in breach of fire safety regulations – Fire Prevention Officer

Latest update October 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
A significant number of businesses in Georgetown were discovered to have breached the basic fire safety measures.
This was a statement, yesterday, by the Fire Prevention Officer, Andrew Holder during an interview.
Holder said that facts presented display the scary situation that several commercial entities are currently without fire extinguishers and fire exits among other shortcomings, objects which are necessary in the event of a fire.
This, he said, could have resulted from one of two things; from businesses not renewing its fire safety certificate or businesses proceeding to offer services even without a certificate.
He referred to the fact that there are cases where a business was once a Clothing Store and was rented to Chinese immigrants, who would have changed the specification of business to a restaurant.
On the mention of this subject, Holder informed that the safety measures for a Clothing Store would differ from that of a restaurant.
These discussions occurred during this week which is designated as Fire Prevention Week. The observation began on October 8 and will conclude on October 21.
Fire Prevention Week is being held under the theme, “Embrace Fire Safety: Safeguard your Environment to Promote Sustainable Development” and also commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the Guyana Fire Service.
As part of the activities planned to spread awareness, several routine fire drills were conducted in prominent spaces including the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.
At that ministry, employees were able to exit the building in two minutes and 40 seconds, quicker than the suggested time of three minutes to exit a burning building.
