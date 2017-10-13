Public Service Tribunal gets new Registrar

Attorney-at-Law, Amoura Giddings, has been appointed as the Registrar of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal. She took her Oath of Office before President David Granger during a simple swearing in ceremony at State House, on Wednesday.

In his remarks, President Granger stressed his Government’s commitment to ensuring the efficiency of the Public Service.

“The objective is to establish an efficient public service and from the time we entered Office, we took steps to ensure that the demands of the Public Service Union and the Public Service Tribunal are met.”

“We will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that the institutions are allowed to function independently and perform their functions, which have been established under the Constitution…

“The Public Service Appellate Tribunal is important to the public service and the public service is important to the country and we will continue to ensure that pillars of state are given the respect that they deserve,” the President emphasized.

He noted that it is within its power to ensure that important institutions of State, be it the National Assembly, the Judiciary, autonomous institutions and commissions, the conferment of national honours or the award of senior counsel, are not dismissed or ignored as a result of the opinion of any individual or group.

The Public Service Appellate Tribunal had been defunct for the past 20 years.

In May, Justice Nandram Kissoon, Attorney Abiola Wong-Inniss and Mr. Winston Browne, were sworn as members of the tribunal.

Giddings’s appointment will see the full complement of the Appellate body.

In an invited comment, Giddings said that she was pleased to be a part of a committee that will give persons who cannot afford to approach the Courts, a means of legal redress

The Public Service Appellate Tribunal is an essential element in the system of public administration. It is a necessary mechanism for ensuring professionalism and fairness in respect to promotions and disciplinary actions in the Public Service.

It affords public servants recourse, other than through the courts, to challenge unfair and unjust promotions, dismissals and other disciplinary action by the Public Service Commission.

Guyana’s Public Service is the muscle of public administration. The Public Service serves the public good. It ensures the efficiency and efficacy of the delivery of public services. It is responsible for advising and assisting ministers of the Government implementing Government programmes and projects, delivering public services such as defence, education, health, infrastructure; security; telecommunications and other services to the population at large. Executing public policy is intended for the benefit of the people.

Article 215 (A)) of the Constitution of Guyana provides for the establishment of a Public Service Appellate Tribunal.

The Public Service Appellate Tribunal was established by the Public Service Appellate Tribunal Act of 1984 which empowers the Tribunal to hear appeals from any decision of the Public Service Commission, in respect of the appointment by promotion of any person to a public office and the exercise of disciplinary control over any person providing or acting in any public office.

The Public Service’s work is enhanced when it is supported by a system which ensures respect for the principle of a meritocracy and the structure of a bureaucracy.