National intermediate Boxing Championships punches off in two weeks

Latest update October 13th, 2017 3:09 AM
Amateur action returns as the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) is set to host their National Intermediate Boxing Championships that will get underway with fierce encounters at the National Gymnasium on Friday October 27th and will conclude on Sunday the 29th.
The medical and weigh in for the three-day tournament will be one day prior to first bell on Thursday October 26th at the host venue from 17:00hrs.
This amateur boxing event will have 12 bouts each night in the Youth, Elite and Female categories. Some ten (10) gyms have already registered for the event, which follows the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis’ National Novice competition that was held in June. Those boxing gyms will include, Guyana Defence Force, Republicans, Young achievers, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Harpy Eagles, Vergenoegen, Rose Hall Jammers (Berbice), Carryl’s and Pocket Rocket.
The Guyana Defence Force dominated the last amateur bout and some of those and the other top performers from the national novice are set to excite fans at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue as they take it up a notch to the intermediate level.
Those top fighters include GDF’s Akimo Watts (Junior Flyweight Champion), Kevin Moore (Bantamweight Champion), Okimey Baker (Middleweight Champion) and Jirl Peters (Light Heavyweight) champion.
