GSCL Inc Guyana Panama Softball Cup… Rafeek, Esau strike tons as Ariel, Regal and Amazon Masters triumph

Mohamed Rafeek struck a fine century as Ariel defeated Tropical Springs by six wickets when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Guyana Panama Cup continued on Sunday last at Malteenoes SC.

Tropical Springs took first strike and managed 243-9 with Hackim Majeed scoring 75 and T. Emmanuel 60. Karran Jaikarran took 4-39 and Rudolph Johnson 2-39. Ariel replied with 246-4 in 16 overs. Rafeek slammed 101 off 46 balls, while Ron Ramnauth got 57 from 33 deliveries. T. Emmanuel had 2-30.

Amazon beat Ariel Masters by nine wickets. Ariel made 161 all out in 17 overs batting first. Ron Ramnauth scored 68 and Mohamed Rafeek 39. S. Bacchus claimed 4-18. Amazon responded with 162-1 in 15 overs. V. Persaud struck 77 while R. Narine got 37.

Regal Masters overcame HS Masters 28 runs. Regal Masters took first strike and managed 170-9. Saheed Mohamed struck 48, while Shaun Massiah made 27 and Mohendra Arjune 23. Hanoman Singh had 3-30 and Kelly Ifill 2-19. HS Masters were bowled out for 142 in 19.5 overs in reply. Barloo Lakeram made 37 and V. Debra 36. Arjune had 2-12 and Parsram Persaud 2-19.

Ariel got the better of Regal Masters by eight wickets. Batting Regal Masters posted 173-9. Eric Thomas made 47 while Mahase Chunilall and Mohendra Arjune got 40 each. Ejaz Mohamed claimed 4-22 and Kishore Dindyal 3-38. Ariel replied with 174-2 in 12 overs. Mohamed Rafeek led with 67, while Ejaz Mohamed stroked 57 not out and R. Ali 30 not out.

In the open category, Regal All stars led by a fluent century from Safraz Esau defeated Farm by 108 runs. Regal All stars took first knock and posted 247-4 in 20 overs. Esau stroked six fours and eleven sixes in scoring 115 while Fazal Rafiek hammered seven fours and one six in an even half century. Farm were sent packing for 139 in 17.5 overs in reply. Patrick Khan made 31 as Delroy Perreira grabbed 3-20, Marvin Bobb 2-2 and Narine Bailey 2-42.

Regal All stars beat Success by 114 runs. Regal All stars scored 199-6 in 15 overs, batting first. Kumar Bishundial made 32, Safraz Esau 28 and Sachin Singh 23. Success were bowled out for 85 in 13 overs in reply. S. Boodhoo made 40; Sachin Singh snared 4-20 and Fazal Rafiek 2-15.

The competition will continue on October 22.