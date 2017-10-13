Fire Service is 60: From two stations to over 20 locations now

The Guyana Fire Service yesterday celebrated 60 years of service in Guyana since its establishment in 1957. Prior to 1957, the GFS was an arm of the Guyana Police Force and was known as British Guiana Fire Brigade.

In observance of its anniversary, the GFS held a march through the streets of Georgetown.

Chief Fire Officer of the GFS, Marlon Gentle, said that over the years, the service has made a lot of strides from its inception. This is largely due to the expansion of the GFS’ services to all parts of the country.

He explained, “When we started in 1957 there was just one fire station in Georgetown and another in New Amsterdam. Today we are at 17 completed stations; we also have five auxiliary units in the interior and we are in the phases of constructing three other fire stations in Guyana.”

Those fire stations at different stages of completion are located in Lethem, Region Nine; Mahdia, Region Eight and Mabaruma, Region One.

The GFS is also expanding its services to Leguan and Wakenaam in Essequibo, Region Three, with the establishment of auxiliary units on the islands equipped with one fire tender each.

The GFS is also working to re-establish its presence on the waterfronts by resuscitating its marine firefighting arm with a fireboat which is expected to arrive in Guyana next year.

Gentle also stated that fire officers are currently being trained in marine firefighting by the Guyana Defense Force.

The GFS is slated to host a number of activities across the country as part of its fire prevention week activities in an effort to raise awareness on the devastating effects of fire.