Digital Technology supports Stage of Champions 2

Latest update October 13th, 2017 3:09 AM
The second edition of ‘Stage of Champions’ body building, miss bikini and Men’s Physique competition which is set for November 18 at Theatre Guild in Kingston has recently gained the backing of Digital Technology which is now located at 74 Stabroek, Brickdam.
Raywantie Lall, a representative of Digital Technology, who presented the cheque to organiser Videsh Sookram, said they are happy to support the local bodybuilding organisations.
She added that over the years they have sought to be part of the development of local bodybuilders and will continue to lend support to the sport.
Sookram expressed gratitude to the entity and promised the fans much excitement on November 18.
Athletes from Guyana, St. Maarten (French and Dutch), Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Suriname, Barbados and Curacao will vie for supremacy in the U143 lbs, U154lbs, U164lbs, U176lbs and over 177 lbs categories.
Registration will be closed on October 15 and interested athletes can contact Sookram on 649-9446 or 662-0389, while emails can be sent to [email protected]
