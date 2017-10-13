De local business people chuck de Business Summit

Latest update October 13th, 2017 3:09 AM
Oct 13, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Yesterday dem boys notice that almost everything at de Business Summit was foreign.
And dem notice that dem foreign businesses who come to tek part bring dem own sugar, dem milk, dem tea and some nearly bring dem own food.
De thing was so embarrassing when dem boys think that people from de local manufacturing sector was there.
People start to ask wha dem manufacturing. A time dem use to mek chewing gum but de thing was so hard that somebody name it Beharry Bullet. Dem stop mekking it because it became a dangerous weapon.
Years before that dem use to mek pasteurize milk. Dem had to stop because people start to get serious problems wid de septic tank.
Dem boys seh all de local manufacturers was planning to do was to get money from de government as incentive to manufacture. Nuff people use to get incentives to mek things and then dem claim how something always go wrang.
Dem boys hear that de local manufacturers plan to kak de foreign businesses but at de end of Day One when dem realize that de foreigners was serious people de locals decide that dem done wid de seminar. Dem stay away pun de last day.
Soulja Bai tun up to tell dem bout dem determination and things like that. But de locals did not want to hear that.
Dem want to hear how dem gun get money from de oil. Dem want to do de least wuk and earn de most money.
That is why dem Chinee business putting dem under pressure.
That is de attitude of de criminals. Dem see a man wid something and dem want it so bad dem would kill for it. Dem do that yesterday to a man who wearing he gold chain all de time.
One of dem see de gold, go up to de man and shoot him.
Dem boys know that hew ain’t gun survive lang.
Talk half and know kak can’t pass every night.
