Businessman shot dead while leaving City hotel

Latest update October 13th, 2017 3:09 AM
– Gunmen escape with victim’s gold jewelry
A 48-year-old businessman was shot and killed around 18:00 hrs yesterday as he was leaving a City hotel with a female companion.
The victim has been identified as Godfrey Scipio, called “Sagga” of D’Urban Street, Georgetown. He was shot to the chest and died while undergoing surgery at Woodlands Hospital.
According to information received, Scipio was leaving a hotel in Kitty, Georgetown with a female when a lone gunman confronted him and demanded his gold chains that were slinging on his neck.
The businessman was shot when he allegedly put up a fight. This newspaper was told that the gunman allegedly grabbed Scipio’s jewelry and escaped.
The now dead Scipio had been selling at the Berbice car park for several years.
Persons who are familiar with the businessman said that he always wore a lot of gold jewelry.
