Bush Lot man escapes fiery death

A 53-year-old man narrowly escaped death late Tuesday night after jumping through his window while his two-storey wooden home went up in flames.

Jaikarran Sahadeo is nursing second degree burns about his body and is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

His sister, Indira Sahadeo, who stays at a house, located two lots away, told reporters that her brother ate dinner at her house then told her that he was heading home.

“He seh he going home and he fill some water and carry it. About 12:00 last night somebody holler out for me and tell me ‘Fire! Fire!”

Sahadeo recounted that after she heard that it was her brother’s house on fire she ran out, “I heard the neighbour hollering ‘Karo come out’. I was trembling so I had to come back. His whole body get burn.”

She stated that the house was without electricity and her brother does not usually light candles or cook in the home. “He don’t cook or light coil and candle and so, I don’t think he burned it, I don’t know what happened”.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Kaieteur News that she heard the elderly man moaning while the house was ablaze, “Meh hear Karo ah holla and when me watch out me see the whole place a fire and he jump out the window and into the yard. I had to direct he how fuh walk because he binna walk back into the fire.”

Neighbours also complained that when the fire truck arrived it was without water. Nothing in the home was saved.

Approximately $400,000 went up in flames. Sahadeo is said to be recovering slowly. He lived alone in the bottom flat.

Region Five Chairman Vickchand Ramphal later visited the site.