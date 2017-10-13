Berbice Cricket Board second division t20… Whim, Chesney and Mount Sinai to participate in inaugural match

The Berbice Cricket Board, thru its member The Chesney Cricket Club will be sponsoring a T20 competition on October 22, 2017 at the Chesney Cricket Club Ground starting at 09:30 hrs.

The Competition will be a one-day affair and contested by Mount Sinai Cricket Club, Whim Cricket Club and Chesney Cricket Club. The competition will seek to stir the interest of young and upcoming cricketers in the county, and will encourage the 3 member clubs to adopt a vibrant and positive attitude to the game.

Cash incentives and Trophies will be presented to the winning team, runner up, most valuable player, best bowler and best batsman for their performances in this competition.

Mr. Dhieranidranauth Somwaru, President of the Berbice Cricket Board, in his brief remarks, stated that he is optimistic that tackling cricket at the grass root level is of utmost importance, if we intend to return to the standards of cricket to where it once was. He insists that the second division clubs do all in their power to encourage its members to train hard, and focus on developing their skills in order to maximise their performances. He said that this competition, will be one of many that his administration plans to conduct among leading second division teams in Berbice.

Kildonan Cricket Club, Police Sports Club and Fort Canje Hospital Club will be engaged in the second competition slated for mid November 2017. He reiterated that he intends to deliver on all his promises, as President of the Berbice Cricket Board.

Meanwhile, the Mount Sinai Cricket Club has announced its squad for the competition: Martin Singh (Captain), Wahab Edoo, Ryan Mohamad, Campton Lindie, Raymond Mohamad, Ryan Victor, Michael West, Wasim Yassim, John Gansaw, Mootoo Sammy, Devon Persaud, Feroze Kassim, Michael Layne and Delroy Mickle.

Members of the public are advised that admission to the venue is free.