Banks DIH official beverage sponsor of Pan American Hockey Championships

Banks DIH limited has signed on as the official beverage sponsor of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups which will kick start on Monday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with nine (9) anticipated clashes in an action packed day from 10:00hrs to 20:00hrs.

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) and the local beverage company formalized the arrangement and announced the partnership during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday last at Banks’ Thirst Park boardroom.

Vice President of the GHB Alan Newark received the sponsorship cheque from Banks DIH Limited Communications Manager, Troy Peters in the Sales Conference boardroom.

Banks DIH will be partnering through their Rainforest Water, PowerAde and Malta Supreme brands in the tournament which will attract the top playing hockey nations from North, South and Central America along with the Caribbean.

Newark expressed gratitude to Banks DIH Limited for sponsorship towards the prestigious tournament; the first of its kind being hosted by the GHB and Guyana. “Banks DIH has always been a partner of the Board and we appreciate the company playing a major role in providing beverages and other support for the tournament,” Newark related.

Peters congratulated the GHB for their successful bid to host the tournament and assured all that the players and officials will be hydrated thanks to his company Banks DIH. “We extend a warm welcome to the visiting teams and officials, and look forward to a successful tournament with the expectation that the local men’s and women’s team will emerge victorious,” Peters, who is a former national hockey player, remarked.

Also present at the handing over ceremony were Brand managers Clive Pellew (Water Beverage), Clayton McKenzie (Non-Alcoholic malts), Errol Nelson (PowerAde) and Outdoor Events manager Mortimer Stewart.

The tournament will run from Monday October 16th to Saturday October 21st and will feature men’s and women’s national teams from Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, and Uruguay along with host Guyana.