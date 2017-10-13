Latest update October 13th, 2017 3:09 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Banks DIH official beverage sponsor of Pan American Hockey Championships

Oct 13, 2017 Sports 0

Banks DIH limited has signed on as the official beverage sponsor of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups which will kick start on Monday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with nine (9) anticipated clashes in an action packed day from 10:00hrs to 20:00hrs.
The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) and the local beverage company formalized the arrangement and announced the partnership during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday last at Banks’ Thirst Park boardroom.
Vice President of the GHB Alan Newark received the sponsorship cheque from Banks DIH Limited Communications Manager, Troy Peters in the Sales Conference boardroom.
Banks DIH will be partnering through their Rainforest Water, PowerAde and Malta Supreme brands in the tournament which will attract the top playing hockey nations from North, South and Central America along with the Caribbean.
Newark expressed gratitude to Banks DIH Limited for sponsorship towards the prestigious tournament; the first of its kind being hosted by the GHB and Guyana. “Banks DIH has always been a partner of the Board and we appreciate the company playing a major role in providing beverages and other support for the tournament,” Newark related.
Peters congratulated the GHB for their successful bid to host the tournament and assured all that the players and officials will be hydrated thanks to his company Banks DIH. “We extend a warm welcome to the visiting teams and officials, and look forward to a successful tournament with the expectation that the local men’s and women’s team will emerge victorious,” Peters, who is a former national hockey player, remarked.
Also present at the handing over ceremony were Brand managers Clive Pellew (Water Beverage), Clayton McKenzie (Non-Alcoholic malts), Errol Nelson (PowerAde) and Outdoor Events manager Mortimer Stewart.
The tournament will run from Monday October 16th to Saturday October 21st and will feature men’s and women’s national teams from Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, and Uruguay along with host Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

WIFBSC Individual C/ships… T&T’s Varma Rambarran is O-Class champion

WIFBSC Individual C/ships… T&T’s Varma Rambarran is ...

Oct 13, 2017

Trinidad and Tobago’s Varma Rambarran was declared the winner of the O-Class segment of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Individual Championships which are being run concurrently with the...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot Off… Rain curtails action after 3 of 5 ranges; to be completed tomorrow

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot...

Oct 13, 2017

Bakewell sponsors Region 10 Inter-school Championships

Bakewell sponsors Region 10 Inter-school...

Oct 13, 2017

National intermediate Boxing Championships punches off in two weeks

National intermediate Boxing Championships...

Oct 13, 2017

Digital Technology supports Stage of Champions 2

Digital Technology supports Stage of Champions 2

Oct 13, 2017

Antigua independence T20 Tri-Nation series… Jaguars into tomorrow’s final

Antigua independence T20 Tri-Nation series…...

Oct 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]