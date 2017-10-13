Bakewell sponsors Region 10 Inter-school Championships

In recognition of their late beloved Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Naeem Nasir, Bakewell yesterday sponsored the Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (Region 10) Inter-Schools Championships, which will run off today at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.

Rajin Ganga, the company’s CEO said sports was important to the late Nasir whom he said prided himself in helping Guyana’s sportsmen and women, and, as such, the championships will see Bakewell being the sole sponsor; covering all the medals and trophies.

“This is a part of our one week of sponsorship of sports events around Guyana because Mr Nasir was a big sports fan and Linden happens to be one of his special places as well. So we’re happy to be a part of this championships and I wish all the athletes well”, Ganga posited at a simple presentation of the prize at the company’s East Coast Demerara (ECD), Beterverwagting headquarters.

Carmen Small, Chairman of the Upper Demerara/Kwakwani Sports Committee, said Bakewell’s sponsorship is cherished by the organisation since it helps to not only recognise the top performers and schools but also encourage others to give their best.

Small mentioned that the Bakewell Company should feel proud of their contribution to the athletes of the Upper Demerara/Kwakwani area, since the Championships will also help to select the athletes who will represent the district at the up-coming National Schools Championship.

The Inter Schools Championship will start today with a cycle road race, which will peddle off from 6:00hrs, from Nut Farm at Dalgin on the Linden Highway and end outside the Police outpost at Amelia’s Ward.

Both Primary and Secondary School athletes will compete in the field events today, while on Tuesday October 17, the primary school students will take to the track.

On Thursday October 19, Secondary School athletes will be on show as they go through the various heats and the finals for those track events will be held on Friday October 20.

Mackenzie Primary and Mackenzie High School (MHS) are the defending champions of the Upper Demerara/Kwakwani Inter-School Sports.

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) is the most successful district in the history of the National Schools Championship, having amassed 15 titles; one more than their closest rival North Georgetown (District 11).