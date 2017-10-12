Weeping trio arraigned for brutal murder of senior citizens

– mastermind’s girlfriend charged for receiving stolen property

Accused of strangling two elderly women for cash and other valuables, three men wept uncontrollably when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on joint murder charges.

Claiming he suffers from depression, the alleged mastermind in the killing of 88-year old Constance Fraser and 75-year old Phyllis Melrose Caesar, Imran Khan called Christopher Khan, 25, of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, and his alleged accomplices Steven Andrews, 26, of 86 Hunter Street, Albouystown and Phillip Suffrien, 23 of 66 Hunter Street, Albouystown, were not required to plead to the indictable charges.

It is alleged that between October 2 and October 3 at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, they murdered Phyllis Caesar and Constance Fraser, during the course of a robbery. The three accused were remanded to prison until October 26.

They were vocal in accusing the police of brutality.

Phillip Suffrien, through his Attorney-at-Law Saphier Hussain, claimed that he was beaten while in police custody and received injuries to one of his elbows.

His two co-accused also claimed that they were beaten and had black bags placed over their heads. Andrews alleged that police ranks tortured him to confess to the crime of which he has no knowledge about.

Khan was captured on Sunday at Pomeroon– days after he took his girlfriend on a shopping spree with the money he had allegedly stolen from the elderly women.

But the girlfriend, who claims to be a beggar, was charged for receiving stolen property.

Seeta Khan, 36, a mother of three, also cried as the charge was being read to her by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The Lot 142 Cooper Street, Albouystown resident denied the charge which alleged that between October 2 and October 3, at Cooper Street, Albouystown, she received $60,000 from Imran Khan, knowing that the monies were stolen– property of Constance Fraser.

Seeta Khan was ordered to post $25,000 bail and will return to court on October 25. In her address to the court, the unrepresented woman said that at no time was she in possession of stolen money.

“I did not know the money was stolen. Christopher (Imran Khan) came by me and took me to buy clothing.”

The bound and gagged bodies of the two elderly women were found in their home by members of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly.

The gruesome discovery was made after the women failed to attend a church service.

Caesar was the church’s caretaker, and had the code for the church alarm. She also kept the keys for a nearby school in Regent Street.