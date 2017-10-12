V Net T20 Blast in Wakenaam …G Square Cavaliers, SS Jaguars book final berth

Latest update October 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
G Square Cavaliers and Sans Souci Jaguars have booked their places in the final of the V Net
Communications T20 tournament after recording victories in their respective semi-final matches played on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
G Square Cavaliers defeated defending champions Good Success by 65 runs. G Square Cavaliers batted first and scored 144-6. Satnarine Sahadeo struck 40 and Satrohan Shiwnandan made 29 as off-spinner Nazeer Mohamed claimed 2-17. Good Success were bowled out for 79 in 15.4 overs in reply. Imran Khan made 24 as Sahadeo returned with the ball to capture 4-6 and Jaggernauth Manbodh 2-14.
In the second encounter of the day, Sans Souci Jaguars beat Maria’s Pleasure by 63 runs. Sans Souci Jaguars took first strike and posted 161. Nokta Moses scored 35, his younger brother Beesham Moses got 30 and skipper Siddiq Mohamed 20. Pacer Leorayan Ramlakhan picked up 3-31. Maria’s Pleasure were sent packing for 98 in reply. Alex Clemenston scored 22 as Nokta Moses grabbed 4-14.
The final will be played on Sunday at the said venue.
