Teen allegedly busted with heroin at airport refused bail

A 19-year-old Canadian citizen, who is a native of Guyana, has been remanded to prison, after she was allegedly busted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last Thursday with a quantity of heroin.

Yuniyka Bovell of H27 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and denied having one kilogramme, 620 grams of heroin in her possession.

Bovell who was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Siand Dhurjon was instructed to make another court appearance on October 24, for reports and fixture.

According to reports, on the day in question the teenager was an outgoing passenger destined for Canada. She was stopped by Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks after she was observed acting in a suspicious manner.

During a bail application, Dhurjon told the court that his client had no custody, control or knowledge of the narcotics. He further told the court that CANU Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford has no proof that the narcotics were indeed heroin, since no analyst certificate was produced to the court.

The lawyer disclosed that his client, who recently had a miscarriage, is suffering from depression, and is having suicidal thoughts.

However, Prosecutor Sandiford opposed bail for the defendant, on the ground that no special reasons were provided to the court. The prosecutor also requested time to produce the analyst certificate.

The objection was upheld by the Chief Magistrate.