STSC/Bannas Foundation small goal football set for Sunday

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee and Bannas Foundation will be hosting a 4-a-side

Organsier Johnny Barnwell displays two of the trophies at stake.

and penalty shootout small goal football competition on Sunday at Meadowbrook Basketball tarmac starting at 09:00hrs.
Among the teams slated to take part are Lodge, Meadowbrook, A, B, C and D Field Sophia and GRA.
Entrance fee is $4,000 and seven players are allowed per team. Trophies and medals are being sponsored by Trophy Stall, Tent City and Johnny Barnwell and family.

