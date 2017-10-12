STSC/Bannas Foundation small goal football set for Sunday

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee and Bannas Foundation will be hosting a 4-a-side

and penalty shootout small goal football competition on Sunday at Meadowbrook Basketball tarmac starting at 09:00hrs.

Among the teams slated to take part are Lodge, Meadowbrook, A, B, C and D Field Sophia and GRA.

Entrance fee is $4,000 and seven players are allowed per team. Trophies and medals are being sponsored by Trophy Stall, Tent City and Johnny Barnwell and family.