Some CAL flights shifted to Ogle as CJIA halts night flights

Latest update October 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
As expansion works on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, continue in full swing for a year-end completion, authorities have announced that there will be no night flights for the next three weeks on a number of days.
“Effective October 13, 2017 (tomorrow), aircraft operations will be interrupted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to accommodate pertinent runway works.”
The airport disclosed that its aerodrome will be closed from 18:00hrs to 06:00hrs between October 13 and November 2, 2017. The exception will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“This decision was made following several rounds of meetings and consultation with airlines officials and other aviation stakeholders. The travelling public is therefore urged to contact their travel agents/airlines to confirm their flights during this period.”
The situation with the night-time closure was confirmed by Caribbean Airlines, a Trinidad-owned airline that runs the critical North American route.
CAL said that its flights – BW 483 (POS/GEO) and BW 484 (GEO/POS) have been affected on specific days.
“To minimise disruption to our valued customers, on the days where flights cannot
operate to/from CJIA, Caribbean Airlines will operate services from the Eugene F.
Correia International Airport (OGL), (located 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) east of
Georgetown) to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad.”
CAL said that its flights out of Ogle will operate as BW 463 and BW 464, and are for
passengers re-accommodation only.
“These flights will not be available for sale,” CAL said in a statement.
The US$150M contract for the airport had been handed to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), a Chinese firm, which was behind on the project.
The project was started under the previous administration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.
The Coalition Government, on entering office in May 2015, found that CHEC was overpaid and in the renegotiation, there were some redesigns.
The runway extension continued, but there will be no new terminal building. Rather, CHEC will deliver a new arrivals building, with the current terminal building upgraded.
The old facility was limited, with issues of sewage and space, the previous government had said in justifying the project.
A temporary arrivals building has been built, in the meantime.
