GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Irishman Gill creeps through to win Individuals

Persaud is top West Indian; Tiwari takes O-Class

By Franklin Wilson

A consistent day of performances by Irisman Alexander Gill on a day that presented

many challenges for the shooters saw him creeping through to claim the Individual Title when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting championships ended yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Going into yesterday’s final just a single point (263) behind the first and second day leader, Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud, Gill dropped just 7 points from a possible 135 on the day to take the win with an Overall Aggregate of 390.25 to Persaud’s 387.33 following three days of challenging competition.

Persaud, who ended as the #1 Caribbean marksman was not able to build on his slim lead after two days and was only able to manage a third day aggregate of 123.6; he dropped 3 points at 300 yards, achieved a possible of 35.3 at 500 yards but fell away at the 1000 yards shoot as he was only able to muster a score of 42.2, dropping a vital 8 points.

While the top shot lost out on winning by a mere three points, yesterday’s Grand Aggregate was won by fellow countryman Ransford Goodluck with a score of 128.9 ahead on Vs to Canada’s Jason Troup and Irishwoman, Kimberly Pope with 7 and 5 Vs, respectively.

World renowned marksman, David Calvert of Ireland, a multiple world champion, Biseley winner and Commonwealth Games participant finished third overall just behind Persaud with a Grand Agg. score of 384.34.

Calvert, who was also queuing up to take the Individual Championship unfortunately suffered some technical challenges at the 1000 yards range which saw him finishing with an unusual score of 37.2. It was reported that he ended the

shoot with his front sights almost off.

Ending 4th was Charlotte Staples (384.28) of England followed by Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite (384.26), Stephanie Ward (383.26) of Ireland, Ransford Goodluck (383.24) of Guyana, Nigel Strangroom (382.24) of England, Sherwin Felicien (380.28) of Guyana and Martin Liversage (379.25) of England to close out the top 10.

Gooduck recorded a possible at 300 yards, (50.5) with the other recorded by Jason Troup of Canada (50.4). Phillip Chapman (England), Mahendra Persaud, Christopher Douglas and Charlotte Staples (England) all recorded possibles at 300 yards with 3Vs each, Staples did not achieve any as they ended in that order, Chapman, the winner.

GuyanaNRA vice Captain Dylan Fields ended 18th (373.23), Leo Romalho 42nd (359.13).

There was more joy for the host nation when debutant shooter, Roberto Tiwari was declared the winner of the O-Class Individual championship, storming past another debutant, Trinidad and Tobago’s Varma Rambarran who held pole position heading into yesterday’s final day.

Rambarran was 3 points clear of Tiwari who held tight shots yesterday in the face of challenging conditions to storm to a memorable win whilst making a strong claim for a place in the Guyana team for both the Long and Short Range championships, this Saturday and Sunday.

Tiwari’s Grand aggregate after three days of action was 373.12 which also saw him qualifying in 20th place for today’s GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot of the 44 qualifiers.

Taking the second place in O-Class was Antigua and Barbuda’s Laurne Banjamin with a Grand Agg. score of 369.18 relegating Rambarran to third place on 368.23.

Fourth was Barbados’ Jason Wood (365.27) followed by Ireland’s Zoe Latimer (362.14) and T&T’s Mark Ackrill (359.16) ending 6th.