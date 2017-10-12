Guyana producing foreign products – Private sector

De local private sector host a business summit to sell Guyana and market what we produce. Soulja Bai and ee govt, de opposition, dem other politicians was present.

Nuff people from foreign countries come; dem also had nuff local business people. Dem had representatives from de manufacturing sector.

Dem talk bout technology. Dem talk how dem give internet to nuff schools. Dem talk bout energy sector. Dem talk bout blackout and then dem bout market in general.

Dem also talk bout rice, sugar, gold, bauxite and dem other sectors, including wood.

Then dem talk bout market. Wha tek de cake was not one of dem talk bout de foreign products that tek over Guyana.

Every stand, every shelf, every supermarket, every shop across Guyana is sheer foreign stuff. Despite all these, local manufacturers was present and not a single local product was on display to be marketed.

During de tea break dem boys go to grab a cup of tea. What dem see shock dem. Was a set of teabags, fruit juices–all was foreign. When dem boys look further dem realize that down to de sugar fuh put in de tea was foreign. De only local thing was a flyer and dem boys isn’t certain if it print here in Guyana.

One lady ask de private sector and de local manufacturers, “Wha happening here?” You woulda think Donald Trump dead. De place get silent. Nobody wouldn’t talk and when dem talk dem answer a question wha de lady didn’t even ask.

Talk half and listen fuh wha dem gun seh today.