Latest update October 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Floodlights, Wellman, Parika Defenders to play at Albion on Sunday

Oct 12, 2017 Sports 0

The members of Jaihind Cricket Club will be hosting a grand fun raising event on Sunday at the Jaihind cricket ground located behind the Albion Police Station, Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice.
The action features Floodlights, Wellman and Parika Defenders involved in the fund raising event. Finger licking Bar-B-Q and lime is also part of the day’s activity.
The feature event is the three exciting over-45 cricket matches: Host Albion Masters take on Guyana Floodlight Association at 10:00 am, Wellman v/s Parika Defenders at 12:00pm and the grand finale is set to start between the 2 winners at 3:00 pm.
Bar-B-Q will be served from 12:00pm. All members of public are invited to come out and support the club. Entry is free.

 

More in this category

Sports

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Irishman Gill creeps through to win Individuals

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Irishman...

Oct 12, 2017

Persaud is top West Indian; Tiwari takes O-Class By Franklin Wilson A consistent day of performances by Irisman Alexander Gill on a day that presented many challenges for the shooters saw him...
Read More
Confident Uruguay Women’s team arrives for Pan American Cup title charge

Confident Uruguay Women’s team arrives for Pan...

Oct 12, 2017

Brusche Basketball Foundation names clubs for Biennial classic

Brusche Basketball Foundation names clubs for...

Oct 12, 2017

Floodlights, Wellman, Parika Defenders to play at Albion on Sunday

Floodlights, Wellman, Parika Defenders to play at...

Oct 12, 2017

STSC/Bannas Foundation small goal football set for Sunday

STSC/Bannas Foundation small goal football set...

Oct 12, 2017

Sham Grocery XI win Naeem Nasir Memorial Softball Title

Sham Grocery XI win Naeem Nasir Memorial Softball...

Oct 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]