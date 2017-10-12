Floodlights, Wellman, Parika Defenders to play at Albion on Sunday

The members of Jaihind Cricket Club will be hosting a grand fun raising event on Sunday at the Jaihind cricket ground located behind the Albion Police Station, Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice.

The action features Floodlights, Wellman and Parika Defenders involved in the fund raising event. Finger licking Bar-B-Q and lime is also part of the day’s activity.

The feature event is the three exciting over-45 cricket matches: Host Albion Masters take on Guyana Floodlight Association at 10:00 am, Wellman v/s Parika Defenders at 12:00pm and the grand finale is set to start between the 2 winners at 3:00 pm.

Bar-B-Q will be served from 12:00pm. All members of public are invited to come out and support the club. Entry is free.