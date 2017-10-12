Farmer charged for killing ‘White Boy’

Forty-six-year-old Charles Leonard, a farmer of Port Kaituma, North West District, was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of Romel Gouveia called ‘White Boy’.

The unrepresented accused, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that between October 5 and October 6 at Five Mile, Port Kaituma, North West District, he murdered Gouveia. The accused was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 2 at the Matthews Ridge Magistrates’ Courts.

Meanwhile, before the same magistrate, a labourer was also remanded to prison after it was alleged, that he dealt his friend several lashes to the head with a bottle after they got into a heated argument.

Jermaine McDonald, 35, of 7 Melanie Main Road, East Coast Demerara, denied the charge which alleged that on October 8 at Mabaruma, North West District, with intent to murder, he wounded the virtual complainant, Mario Gomes.

Facts presented by police prosecutor Arvin Moore stated, that on the day in question the two men were consuming alcohol when an argument ensued and McDonald armed himself with a bottle and dealt Gomes several lashes to his head causing him to fall and lose consciousness.

The court heard that the victim was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital and later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted in a critical condition. The prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature and penalty of the offence, and the fact that the victim remains in a critical condition.

The objection was upheld by the magistrate and the father of two was remanded to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 21 at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.

And 25-year-old Benedict Daniels, a miner of the North West District, was released on $15,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he denied a charge of unlawful wounding.

It is alleged that on October 9 at Wong Village, North West District, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Leon Samuels.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, the defendant and the alleged victim were at a party consuming alcohol when an argument ensued and Daniels dealt Samuels several lashes with a bottle to his head. The court heard that the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and sent away.

The matter was then reported and Daniels was arrested and charged.

When given a chance to address the court, Daniels said “This is the third time Leon attack me. I was at a party and I felt someone touch me. When I turned around, Leon hit me in my head and burst it. I was under the influence of alcohol so I tried to defend myself by hitting him with a bottle.”

Daniels was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 21 at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Courts.