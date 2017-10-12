‘Eyes are as important as any other organ’ – doctor tells Aishalton residents

Optometrist and co-owner of DaSilva’s Optical, South Road branch, Dr. Shannon Da Silva, has stressed that the human eyes are one of the most sensitive organs in our body, and need extreme care in order to prevent any problems and abnormalities.

Dr. DaSilva was at the time addressing residents of Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) at an Eye Care medical outreach held at the Aishalton Regional Hospital on Tuesday, October 10 in collaboration with Remote Area Medical (RAMS) and the Ministry of Public Health.

“Humans are a visually-oriented species, the eyes are important because we use and reply upon them; so it is very important that you take care of your eyesight,” Dr. DaSilva said.

Over 50 persons were tested and screened for refractive error, 95 percent received free reading glasses supplied by Dr. DaSilva’s Optical while being cautioned on the importance of regular eye examinations by the Optometrist.

According to Dr. DaSilva, during a comprehensive eye exam, an eye doctor will not only determine a person’s prescription for eye glasses or contact lens, but will also check the patient’s eyes for common eye diseases, and will assess how the human eyes work together as a team, while evaluating the eyes as an indicator of a person’s overall health.

During her sensitization session, Dr. DaSilva underscored that “good vision is critical and essential for daily living, learning, performing our jobs, communicating and staying safe and out of danger.”

She added, “Problems in vision arise due to a variety of factors. Vision problems are more common once we grow older, hence preventative measures should be taken right from a young age to maintain healthy eyes.”

Dr. DaSilva said that although visual problems are sometimes associated with eye injuries, eye infections and in some cases eye diseases, simple lifestyle tips can help to enhance a person’s eyes.

“Avoid smoking, limit your consumption of alcohol, always wear ultra-violet (UV) blocking sunglasses to protect your eyes from glare, anti-reflective protection for computer use, keeping the cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar under control and consumption of nutritious food items rich in vitamin A, are all simple tips that one can maintain healthy eyesight,” she said.

Some raw vegetables are very rich sources of vitamin A that help in eye care. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale and collards; salmon, tuna, and other oily fish; eggs, nuts beans and pumpkin, carrots; Oranges and other citrus fruits and dark berries are recommended foods for the eyes.

Dr. DaSilva pointed out that while diet has the potential of enhancing one’s eyesight, diseases such as cataract, macular degeneration and glaucoma are associated with old age, while diabetic retinopathy and pterygium [a pinkish, triangular tissue growth on the cornea of the eye] are other common eye diseases which require close monitoring. She reemphasised that eye screening at least every two years will aid in early detection, hence treatment can be administered upon early diagnosis.

Dr. DaSilva said her decision to provide free eye care to the residents of Aishalton and other neighbouring villages was done to commemorate World Sight Day 2017 which will be observed today.

Deputy Toasho of Aishalton, Dorothy James commended the services provided by Da Silva’s Optical, free of cost to the hinterland community.

“We appreciate the generosity of Da Silva’s Optical. I hope they can visit us more often, because we are really in need of eye care,” James said.

World Sight Day is an annual day of awareness held in the second Thursday of October each year to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment. This year’s call to action is: “Make Vision Count”.