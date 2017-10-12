Efforts intensify to recapture two remaining prison escapees – Police Commissioner

With the recent capture of a prisoner whom the police had dubbed the main escapee in this year’s Camp Street jail break, law enforcement officers are intensifying efforts which will lead to the recapture of two escapees still at large.

During a press briefing at the Ministry of Public Security on Brickdam yesterday, Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine told media operatives that the Guyana Police Force,(GPF) has employed relentless efforts to recapture the duo.

He noted that Cobena Stephens and Paul Goriah remain on the run, but the work still continues to arrest the two men.

Stephens escaped while inmates from the Camp Street prison were being transported to the Lusignan prison on July 9, while Goriah was among 13 inmates who dug their way out of the Lusignan compound on July 24, last.

Ramnarine described the capture of Mark Royden Williams as a significant development, given that he had been on the run for some three months.

“This is a significant apprehension; it was long awaited and long overdue.”

However as it relates to Stephens and Goriah, the Commissioner said the information provided has not borne fruit.

The Acting Police Commissioner also briefed reporters on the efforts employed by the police ranks to recapture Williams, who was convicted for the Bartica and Lusignan mass killings.

Williams called “Smallie”, who escaped on July 9, last, was recaptured last Monday night (October 9) in a minibus at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice.

The Acting Police Commissioner emphasized that the Force has so far made “every effort to keep its commitment to the country and to ensure that the escape of the prisoners would not lead to crime spree.”

Ramnarine noted that the police were fed “ball by ball,” intelligence as they hunted the escaped convict. He told reporters that cutting off the wanted man’s support system, was integral to the apprehension. He clarified that the police had been keeping a close eye on Williams’ relatives or associates to ensure that such support was cut off.

“We had received intelligence that he (Williams) was desperately trying to flee to a neighbouring country, so we made every effort to capture him as a matter of pride and dignity. The Guyana Police Force took steps to ensure that Williams was caught before leaving the country,” Ramnarine stated.

Ramnarine said that Williams is currently in solitary confinement.

Following the apprehension, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, had emphasised that Williams would be placed under tight security.

Kaieteur News was informed then that Williams is a high profile prisoner and is isolated. He is in the ‘block’ building that was rehabilitated after the July 9, 2017 prison break that led to 90 percent of the prison being burnt. Before his escape, he was on Death Row.