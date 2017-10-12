Brusche Basketball Foundation names clubs for Biennial classic

Latest update October 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
With one week to go before the Biennial Brusche Basketball Classic bounces off in Linden, the eight teams have been named for the prestigious championship.
Main power houses Georgetown and Linden are having teams in this year’s championship.
Georgetown will be represented by Bounty Colts, Plaisance Guardians, Ravens and Sonics. The Linden clubs are Victory Valley Royals, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Half Mile Bulls and Victory Valley Royals.
This tournament is one that was conceptualized by former national captain Mike Brusche and his brother James, Clifton and Clyde.
James is a former national captain and Clifton also represented Guyana at the senior level, while Clyde ‘Fatman’ Brusche is the main organiser here.
The four day championship will be played on a knock out basis and the first two playing dates are set for the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court on October 21 and 22, while the action switches to Georgetown on October 25 at the Burnham Court and switches back to Linden for the final on November 4.
Several prizes at stake and some added attractions will be on offer during the tournament says ‘Fatman’ Brusche who said before the end of the week releases to that effect will be known as a number of persons residing in the United States will be coming for this championship.
