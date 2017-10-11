Soulja Bai and Jagdeo joining wid Exxon to stress we out

From de time nuff people wake up is stress. Is de politicians stressing out de whole country. Some of dem when dem open mouth lie does come out. Some of dem –de mere looks does stress you out.

Look at Jagdeo. He never got a genuine smile; everything fake about him. Look at Trump; is de same thing. Is de same attitude, style and dotishness.

Dem lie from de time dem wake to de time dem go to bed. That does stress out people. Dem boys beginning to notice some of dem new politicians who beginning to behave like Jagdeo and Trump, lying fuh everything.

Soulja Bai and ee team stressing out all Guyana. People want to know about de Exxon contract and what is in place to mek sure that Exxon don’t rob Guyana like wha dem do and get away with in de Asian and African countries.

Dem boys seh Guyana had li’l stress wid de blackout and de water problem. Dem got li’l stress hay wid de set who trying fuh do exactly wha Jagdeo do; full dem pocket. But is when Exxon come de nation really know bout stress.

Dem boys been going to funeral fuh de last couple weeks. Dem sit down in de church and all dem boys hear is people stressing over Exxon.

You move from de church and into de burial ground is more stress all over. Pun all dem headstone dem reading ‘Hurried, worried, buried.”

When you lef wha you see in de burial ground and go in de rum shop fuh tek a li’l drink, everybody constantly in motion, going from one thing to another, from one worries to another.

Dem boys hope de Govt gun agree to release de contract. After all Exxon seh dem don’t have a problem releasing de contract to de public.

Talk half and hope dem gun keep dem promise to release de contract.