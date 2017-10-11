Slain elderly women to be laid to rest today

– alleged killers for court

Inseparable in life, 89-year-old Constance Fraser; and 77-year-old Phyllis Caesar; will be laid to rest today, just over a week after they were beaten, bound and strangled in their beds.

The somber occasion will be held on the same day that their alleged killers appear in court.

Funerals for the two elderly women will commence at noon at the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, where the victims were long-standing members.

Church members attended a ‘day of reflection’ for Mrs. Fraser and Mrs. Caesar yesterday.

Kaieteur News understands that Mrs. Fraser will be interred in Georgetown, while Mrs. Caesar will be laid to rest in Berbice.

Meanwhile, a police official indicated that murder suspects Christopher Narine, also known as Christopher Persaud and Imran Khan; and alleged accomplices Steven Andrews and Phillip Suffrien, will appear in court today.

Narine’s girlfriend, who was allegedly nabbed with cash and valuables belonging to the victims, is also likely to be charged.

Persaud, 37, the alleged ringleader, was captured at Karawab, Pomeroon River, some 65 miles from Charity, Essequibo.

Andrews, 28, Suffrien, 24, and Narine’s girlfriend were detained last week.

Police said that Narine, Andrews and Suffrien have all confessed to the heinous double murder.

The gruesome crime was discovered when a member of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, which both women attended, turned up at the church and was unable to get inside.

Mrs. Caesar was the church’s caretaker, and had the code for the church alarm. She also kept the keys for a nearby school in Regent Street.