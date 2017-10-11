Latest update October 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Slain elderly women to be laid to rest today

Oct 11, 2017 News 0

– alleged killers for court

Inseparable in life, 89-year-old Constance Fraser; and 77-year-old Phyllis Caesar; will be laid to rest today, just over a week after they were beaten, bound and strangled in their beds.
The somber occasion will be held on the same day that their alleged killers appear in court.
Funerals for the two elderly women will commence at noon at the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, where the victims were long-standing members.
Church members attended a ‘day of reflection’ for Mrs. Fraser and Mrs. Caesar yesterday.
Kaieteur News understands that Mrs. Fraser will be interred in Georgetown, while Mrs. Caesar will be laid to rest in Berbice.
Meanwhile, a police official indicated that murder suspects Christopher Narine, also known as Christopher Persaud and Imran Khan; and alleged accomplices Steven Andrews and Phillip Suffrien, will appear in court today.
Narine’s girlfriend, who was allegedly nabbed with cash and valuables belonging to the victims, is also likely to be charged.
Persaud, 37, the alleged ringleader, was captured at Karawab, Pomeroon River, some 65 miles from Charity, Essequibo.
Andrews, 28, Suffrien, 24, and Narine’s girlfriend were detained last week.
Police said that Narine, Andrews and Suffrien have all confessed to the heinous double murder.
The gruesome crime was discovered when a member of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, which both women attended, turned up at the church and was unable to get inside.
Mrs. Caesar was the church’s caretaker, and had the code for the church alarm. She also kept the keys for a nearby school in Regent Street.

More in this category

Sports

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships… As the action heats up, Persaud still enjoys slim lead in X-Class

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships… As...

Oct 11, 2017

Rambarran leads O-Class, Tiwari 2nd   By Franklin Wilson Guyanese Mahendra Persaud has continued to hold a slim lead in the Individual segment of the Guyana National Rifle Association...
Read More
Guyana Cancer Institute to benefit

Guyana Cancer Institute to benefit

Oct 11, 2017

RMAS receive GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt flour power tournament trophies

RMAS receive GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt flour power...

Oct 11, 2017

GFF institutes new safety guidelines for movable goal posts

GFF institutes new safety guidelines for...

Oct 11, 2017

Elizabeth Style E/Coast cricket… Clive Andries leads Buxton’s destruction of Golden Grove

Elizabeth Style E/Coast cricket… Clive...

Oct 11, 2017

Noblehouse Seafoods 2nd Div. 2-day… University of Guyana and Malteenoes play to a draw

Noblehouse Seafoods 2nd Div. 2-day…...

Oct 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]