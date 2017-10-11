RMAS receive GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt flour power tournament trophies

The nine representatives of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Regional Member Associations (RMAs) received trophies for the GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 Intra-Association Tournament even as the tournament wraps up in some associations.

This was done in the boardroom of the GFF on 4th October by the President Wayne Forde and Marketing Consultant of the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO), Afeeze Khan.

In brief remarks, while Forde acknowledged some of the challenges experienced by the RMAs during the tournament, especially relative to the inclement weather, he pointed out that the construction of the GFF’s National Training Center will address this. He, however, emphasized the importance of the RMAs executing the tournament in the established timeframe: “Everything is connected to something. For example, the U17 NAMILCO tournament connects to the

CONCACAF U-17… it simply means that if you execute within the timeframe, your players will not be left out of the selection process. We want each and every one of you to not be left out.”

Khan, while noting NAMILCO’s contribution, encouraged the RMAs to seek regional sponsorship to offset beverage and other minor expenses related to the tournament: “When a community gives you money, you have to show what you did with the money so that they can give you more.

If you account for the money received from the community, your chances of getting more will increase. We, at NAMILCO, are looking for results. It is time you look at yourselves and what you can do in your community.”

During the meeting, the representatives shared their feedback, including positives, about the tournament’s execution and generally expressed that they have seen significant improvement in the quality of football over the duration of the tournament.

They expressed that the Intra Association league model is a great feeder for the national programme.

The GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 Intra-Association Tournament is an ongoing tournament, which seeks to, among others; develop youth players as part of the player development pathway to the senior national team.