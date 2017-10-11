I did not give Sleep-In’s Casino application to AG – says Roysdale Forde

Attorney General, Basil Williams has got hold of an application for a Casino Licence that was submitted by Sleep-In International Hotel to the Guyana Gaming Authority.

Sleep-Inn’s lawyer, Anil Nandlall, had criticized Chairman of the Gaming Authority, Roysdale Forde for handing over the document.

However, Forde is now claiming that he has done no such thing. He told this newspaper that he is very much aware that the Authority has an obligation to keep confidential information that has been submitted to it.

Forde also issued a press release. The released stated that the Authority “can say with surety that it did not hand over any of the information submitted in the Licences Application by Sleep-In International Hotel and Casino Inc. to the Attorney General, the Attorney General’s Office, or the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL).”

It continued, “The Authority is determined to carry out its mandate and functions with integrity and professionalism. We have, since the appointment of the new Board of Directors, been dealing with clients’ information with the utmost confidentiality.

“The Authority has refused in the past to be dragged into any public discussion on any application as it regards to any applicant for licencing. It is regrettable that Mr. Nandlall would so easily and negligently, without careful examination of the facts impinge on the integrity of the Gaming Authority.

“The Authority would like to advise Mr. Nandalall to refrain from making wild accusations in the public domain.”