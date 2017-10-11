I did not give Sleep-In’s Casino application to AG – says Roysdale Forde

Latest update October 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
Attorney General, Basil Williams has got hold of an application for a Casino Licence that was submitted by Sleep-In International Hotel to the Guyana Gaming Authority.
Sleep-Inn’s lawyer, Anil Nandlall, had criticized Chairman of the Gaming Authority, Roysdale Forde for handing over the document.
However, Forde is now claiming that he has done no such thing. He told this newspaper that he is very much aware that the Authority has an obligation to keep confidential information that has been submitted to it.
Forde also issued a press release. The released stated that the Authority “can say with surety that it did not hand over any of the information submitted in the Licences Application by Sleep-In International Hotel and Casino Inc. to the Attorney General, the Attorney General’s Office, or the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL).”
It continued, “The Authority is determined to carry out its mandate and functions with integrity and professionalism. We have, since the appointment of the new Board of Directors, been dealing with clients’ information with the utmost confidentiality.
“The Authority has refused in the past to be dragged into any public discussion on any application as it regards to any applicant for licencing. It is regrettable that Mr. Nandlall would so easily and negligently, without careful examination of the facts impinge on the integrity of the Gaming Authority.
“The Authority would like to advise Mr. Nandalall to refrain from making wild accusations in the public domain.”
Oct 12, 2017Persaud is top West Indian; Tiwari takes O-Class By Franklin Wilson A consistent day of performances by Irisman Alexander Gill on a day that presented many challenges for the shooters saw him...
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
I doubt there is another country as stupid as Guyana. My guess is this is the stupidest country in the world. What you are... more
The dismissal of the Deputy Solicitor General of Guyana, Prithima Kissoon, must be exposed for what it is: a flagrant miscarriage... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]