GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships… As the action heats up, Persaud still enjoys slim lead in X-Class

Rambarran leads O-Class, Tiwari 2nd

By Franklin Wilson

Guyanese Mahendra Persaud has continued to hold a slim lead in the Individual segment of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) 150th Anniversary / West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Championships which are being run concurrently at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

Following the second day of competition yesterday when marksmen and women from Barbados, Bermuda, Canada, England, Falkland Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda and the host nation competed at the 500, 600 and 900 yards ranges, Persaud is still ahead by a single point going into the penultimate day of action today.

The GuyanaNRA Fullbore Captain who racked up another possible at 500 (35.4), 46.4 at 600 yards and 49.5 at 900 yards for a second day aggregate of 130.13, has an overall aggregate of 264.27.

Englishman and the world renowned David Calvert is steering down Persaud’s barrel on 263.24 with Irishman Alexander Gill (17 Vs) just behind Calvert, the two sharing similar points.

Like Persaud, Calvert shot a possible at 300 yards but it was Gill who had a phenomenal day by shooting possible at all three ranges, 35.3, 50.4, 50-4 for a 2nd day aggregate of 135.11.

Lennox Braithwaite is 4th overall on 262.18 with David Stangroom of England one point back in 5th on 261.20 followed his colleague Charlotte Staples (259.24), Guyana NRA Vice Captain Dylan Fields (257.20) including a possible at 900 yards (50.7).

Stephanie Ward of Trinidad and Tobago is trailing Fields on Vs (17) in 8th place with Ireland’s Christopher Fitzpatrick next on 256.11 just ahead of Guyanese Sherwin Felicien (255.17), two Vs better than countryman Ransford Goodluck who has one V more than England’s Henry Day who is also ahead of Canadian Gary Cassidy by a single V.

Phillip Chapman-Sheath also of England has 255 points but with 11Vs which leaves him in 14th place heading into today’s third and penultimate day of the Individuals.

Also achieving possibles yesterday were Guyana’s John Fraser (35.2 @ 500), Andrew Daw of England (35.5 @ 500), Richard Winney of England (35.3), Bruce Winney – England ( 35.4) and Tom Maynard of Canada (35.2).

The O-Class saw a new leader at the end of day 2 with Trinidad and Tobago’s Varma Rambaran, in his first international competition taking over the number one spot from Barbados’ Richard Arthur who has dropped down to the fourth position.

Rambaran has an aggregate after day two of 251.17; he achieved a possible of 35.4 at 500 yards with scores of 49.4 and 49.5 at 600 and 900 yards. Debutant Guyanese Roberto Tiwari continues to have a great shoot as he holds down the number 2 spot on 248.10 with T&T’s Justin Lall next on 247.16 ahead of Arthur on Vs by eight.

Bajan Jason Wood follows next on 246.21 with Antigua and Barbuda’s Laurne Benjamin on 245.11.

Persaud offered a comment on the day’s action, singling out for special mention Dylan Fields and Ransford Goodluck.

”All in all I think the shooters have begun to step up to the plate. Conditions were hot and humid, for the second range and second detail it got pretty difficult where the winds switched from right to left within the space of a few shots. The range is acting up, it’s very challenging and I think all the competitors are enjoying it.”

Today, shooters will take aim at the 300, 600 and 1000 yards ranges after which the top 44 shooters will advance to tomorrow’s final day which will see them competing at the 300, 500 and 600 yards ranges, the top 20 will then move on to the final two ranges, 900 and 1000 yards after which the GuyanaNRA 150thAnniversary/WIFBSC Caribbean Championships Individual Champion would be crowned.

The Team championships, which will see nations competing at the Long and Short Ranges, will be held on Saturday and Sunday.