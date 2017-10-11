Guyana Cancer Institute to benefit

Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race set for Oct 22

By Sean Devers

October has been designated as Cancer Awareness month and at the launching of the sixth annual Cancer Awareness Cycle race held at the Georgetown Cricket Club pavilion at Bourda it was announced that Digicel is once again partnering with the Evolution Cycle Club for this year’s race, set for October 22.

President of the Evolution Cycling Club, Keith Fernandes said the race should include Guyana’s best Cyclists and is scheduled to peddle off at 07:30hrs with a race among the Digicel Staff.

“So the first race is going to start quite early; we’re going to start with the Digicel staff race and they will be going for bragging rights. For the second race, we going to have the Novices and Mountain Bikes, which is going to go for five laps; they will be racing together.

Then the other race we’re going to have the seniors, the juniors and they’re going to go for 35 laps and the Over-40 and Over-45 are going to go 20 laps,” Fernandes informed.

This is the third year the mobile phone company has collaborated Fernandes’ Club and Last year’s senior’s race was won by team Coco’s 20-year-old Jamal John.

According to Fernandes, the race will be held at the outer circuit of the National Park, starting on Irving Street, heading north towards Carifesta Avenue, west towards Camp Street, south along Camp Street and then east again unto Thomas Lands and back to Irving Street.

Digicel’s Marketing Manager Ramesh Rupchand said over $900,000 would be the total prize money.

“Last year was a great success. We’re basically urging everyone to come out, support these cyclists. It’s for a cause and basically the registration fee we get from that we’re going to match it as a company and make that contribution to the Cancer Institute of Guyana,” Rupchand said.

Also speaking yesterday was Director Dr Syed Ghazi, of Medical Outreach programme.

“I’m very thankful to Digicel, who for the last three years they has been supporting the Cancer Institute. Look when I go to speak on cancers one thing which I tell people how to decrease the risk factor is exercise. Good nutrition and exercise, and cycling exercise so it’s a good combo,” Dr. Ghazi said.

“1.2 million People die in the Americas every year with cancer. 96,000 women lose their lives in the Americas to Breast Cancer. 36,000 women lose their lives to Cervical Cancer. It’s time for us to join our talents, join our skills to beat this monster, to go out and join the war against cancer,” added Dr Ghazi who is a sinologist.

The management of Digicel and the Cancer Institute of Guyana and executives of Evolution Cycle Club are urging Guyanese to come out and witness the day of races as a way of showing support for the fight against Breast Cancer.

Digicel promised to once again match the registration fee with their donation to the Guyana Cancer Institute. General Manager of the Cancer Institute, Mrs Fiona Legall was also present yesterday.