GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica… Lazio starts on a winning note as 2nd round kicks off

Second round play in the Bartica Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League commenced on Saturday last at the Bartica Secondary School ground with Lazio trouncing Beacons 3-0.
Lazio which ended the first round in second place on 12 points after one defeat commenced their quest to topple first round winner, Rising Stars (15 points) on a positive note.
Shaping the win was Ezekiel King who opened the scoring in the 21st minute.
His effort was strengthened with Joseph Cox’ 40th minute and Antonio Perreira’s 55th minute strikes. Beacons will be seeking in this second and final round to get off the mark as regards to points having suffered losses in all five of their first round matches.
Lazio lost once, while Rising Stars were the only team not to taste defeat to date. Strikers FC are third ahead of Potaro Strikers on goal difference with both on 9 points, while Rivers View is next on three points.
Double-headers are fixed for this Saturday and Sunday at the same venue. On Saturday from 13:30hrs, Lazio will take on Rising Stars and from 15:00hrs, Rivers View oppose Strikers.
On Sunday from the same time, Beacons play Rising Stars and Potaro Strikers match skills with Strikers.

