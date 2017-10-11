GFF institutes new safety guidelines for movable goal posts

Latest update October 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has established new safety policies relative to the establishment of movable goal posts following the tragic death of six-year-old Glensean Skeete last Friday.
The guidelines were communicated to the Regional Member Associations (RMAs) in a correspondence dated 4th October as the GFF seeks to ensure the safety of its stakeholders including students.
Among the guidelines outlined for the safe use of the equipment are:
1. All goal posts MUST be securely fastened to the ground, by any means possible, during and after use.
2. A WARNING SIGN must be posted at all football venues “DO NOT SWING AND/OR
CLIMB ONTO ANY GOAL POST.”
3. Players MUST be warned of the dangers associated with the misuse of goal posts.
4. Children MUST NOT be permitted to play unsupervised under and around goal posts.
5. All goal posts MUST be inspected regularly to ensure they are structurally sound.
6. Football games MUST NOT be played with unsecured goal posts.
Following the announcement of the death of the child, President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, visited the parents of the child, Tracey and Glenroy Skeete, on 29th September and offered a monetary contribution and words of encouragement. The mother expressed her appreciation for the visit.
The St Paul’s Primary School student was practicing for the annual inter-house school sports when another student climbed the post, which resulted in same falling and hitting Skeete in the process.
