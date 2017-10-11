From the stables to the saddle, now to the stands Abdul Latiff stands out

A 90 -year-old retired jockey, Abdul Latiff, rode in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s in nearly all the race tracks from Skeldon Corentyne to Durban Park Georgetown.

In August last he enjoyed a day at the Guyana Cup races at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

On this day as his excitement grew, he got out of his seat, stood up and leaned forward to oversee the tracks and could be heard hollering, “load the stalls… the fly the gates… “

It is no wonder Mr Latiff returned to Rising Sun on October 1st 2017 for the President’s Cup race.

He donated a trophy for the 5 and one half furlongs race which was won by Guyana bred ‘Seven Dust’ ridden by jockey Colin Ross owned by Rising Sun Racing Stables and trained by Mr Fazal Habibulla.

In interviews with reporters, Mr Latiff beamed with pride as he recollected his own humble beginnings as a stable hand at Skeldon estate before getting his jockey’s licence. Today as he sits on the sidelines in the stands his advice to jockeys is ‘for every mount in competition ride to win.’

About the sport itself Mr Latiff said some people call horseracing a sport fit for kings but he sees it as the king of sports.

Mr Latiff had no shortage of stories with vivid recollections and minute details when he met Mr Cecil Kennard.

The two reminisce when Cecil raced Mr Bisnauth’s horse ‘Havana’ and gave jockey Latiff the mount that won him a Cup.

They shared many stories and recounted many horse names, jockeys and past experiences.

Mr Latiff’s 1st mount as a professional jockey was at Brighton Corentyne race track. Reliving one of his Brighton experiences Mr Latiff fondly remembers racing ‘Sagaboy’ owned by Mr Hanoman.

It was the 5 furlongs race and sprinter ‘Crossroads’ owned by Mr Bhagwandas was also entered to compete.

Sagaboy was a stayer or distance runner for the 1 mile race.

As Mr Hanoman approached Jockey Latiff to take the mount on Sagaboy, Mr Latiff shook his head and said to Mr Hanoman, “How can you beat Crossroad?” To this Mr Hanoman replied, “I am not betting on the horse I am betting on YOU.” Jockey Latiff took the challenge and won the race.

On the Bush Lot race track, jockey Latiff rode “Never Say Die” owned by Mr Zainoor.

As the horse and jockey passed the finish line, a drunken fan who had betted on winning jockey Latiff, ran across the tracks in jubilation, was knocked over by the horse in an impact that sent jockey airborne towards the fence.

Fortunately, other fans pushed the jockey away from the fence to avert serious hurt.

Mr Abdul Latiff has enjoyed an outstanding career in the horseracing circle and the chance to reminisce at the track could be considered priceless.

We salute this son of the soil.