Father, son, worker charged with killing Bloomfield block-maker

Amidst a packed courtroom and grieving relatives of the murdered block-maker, Mahendra Ghanie, the trio accused of murdering the 21-year-old yesterday appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

The men, Bharrat Ramsaywack, 42, of Number 55 Village; his son Prem Ramsaywack, 16, of the said address; and Mohanlall Sewsankar, 19, a laborer employed with the two Ramsaywacks all appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga to answer to the joint charge of murder committed on Mahendra Ghanie.

They were unrepresented and not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Forty-two-year-old Ramsaywack and Sewsankar were both remanded to prison whilst the 16-year-old was sent to the Juvenile Holding Centre and are all to return to court for October 18, 2017. The matter was transferred to the Number 51 Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, at the court, it was disclosed to this publication by the father of the murdered Block-maker that Bharrat Ramsaywack threatened one of his nephews to have him killed. “He show a sign seh he gun send somebody fuh slice he neck and kill him, in front the police when dem binna bring he in the pickup,” Fazil Ghanie said. He also claimed that the accused told him “Yes me kill you son,” after he asked him. An official report was made at the Springlands Police Station of the incident.

Mahendra Ghanie reportedly left his Bloomfield residence on October 2, 2017 after his boss Bharrat Ramsaywack called him to turn up for work at his place of abode and business, located in the Number 55 Cemetery. Ghanie after leaving, made contact with his mother, Indranie Seenarine, some two hours later to inform her that he had arrived at Ramsaywack’s place.

He was never seen or heard from since.

With several calls going unanswered, the relatives of the 21-year-old suspected something was amiss. They decided to file a missing person’s report at the Whim Police Station.

Ramsaywack senior and his workman were both arrested on Thursday after the insistence of Ghanie’s siblings and parents.

It was not until Friday, after Ghanie’s relatives became frustrated, that they launched a search party of their own.

At approximately 15:00 hrs on Friday, upon a search of Ramsaywack’s property conducted by Ghanie’s siblings, mother and other relatives, a shallow grave was discovered some 200 yards aback of the accused home in the Number 55 cemetery.

The block-maker’s brother, Razack Ghanie, who made the horrendous discovery had told Kaieteur News that as he dug in the “burnt grave” with a machete he unearthed two pieces of bones, believed to be human remains.

He then contacted the police. As they continued digging, they discovered several other pieces of bones. The son was subsequently arrested that same day.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, it was revealed by the men that they struck Ghanie on his head rendering him unconscious, then dragged his body to the back of the employer’s house located in the Number 55 cemetery and dumped it in an already dug shallow grave. They then set it afire. However after checking the very next day they noticed that the Ghanie’s body was not destroyed completely so they opted to burn the body in another grave.

Ghanie resided in Bloomfield with his mother, two sisters and one brother. His father is expected to return to Guyana today.