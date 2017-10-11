Elizabeth Style E/Coast cricket… Clive Andries leads Buxton’s destruction of Golden Grove

Latest update October 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
On a beautiful Sunday morning in the village of Golden Grove, Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club ‘A’ team and Golden Grove Community Center faced-off in the East Coast Cricket Board’ Elizabeth Styles 40-over first division cricket competition last Sunday.
In a game reduced to a 30-over affair due to moisture in the pitch which played slow and two-paced, Buxton ‘A’ Team won the toss & elected to bat and were off to a solid start with Marvin Cato and Anthony McFarlane sharing in a half-century partnership.
However, it was the carnage that followed that deflated the spirits of the Golden Grove fans looking on from their verandahs, steps and those in the ground at Clive Andries’40-balls 89, Rawley Fredericks’40 from (5) balls, Rawle Merrel’s 37 from 18 balls and Marlon Thomas’ 27 from 18 balls continued the onslaught to carry Buxton to an imposing 288/7 in 30 overs.
Clive Andries Effortlessly cleared not just the boundary but the ground with consummate ease as he played with Carl Hooper-like grace and poise.
Fredericks in contrast played with a dominant bottom hand; showing no mercy to any of the bowlers as he batted like a man possessed. When the dust had settled, Shaquille King was the pick of the Golden Grove Bowlers with 4-54.
Mortimer King (41) was the only batsman to reach 25 as Andries, Fredericks and Andre McFarlane had two wickets each as Golden Grove folded for 145 off 24 overs.
(Sean Devers)
