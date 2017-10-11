Latest update October 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Contractors bid for the construction of a new UG Maintenance Building

Oct 11, 2017

At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAP), Bids were open yesterday. The Ministry of Education had 13 bids for the construction of new maintenance building for the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus.

 

 

 

 

 

The Ministry of Education had 16 bids for the reconstruction of the St Stephens Primary School Annex.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Ministry of Education had six bids for the extension of library at the University of Guyana –Berbice Tain’s Campus.

 

 

 

The Ministry also had nine bids for the procurement of security services.

 

 

 

The Ministry of Education also had two bids for the supply and delivery of Boxed Juice National Distribution.

 

The Ministry of Public Security had one bid for the supply of agricultural and other equipment for lots 1-2 for the Guyana Prison Service.

 

The Ministry of Public security had three bids for the supply and delivery of online uninterrupted power supply (UPS) 14 KVA

 

The Guyana Energy Agency had six bids for the supply and installation of 18 grid connected solar photovoltaic systems.

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture with the NDIA had one bid for the design ,supply, installment and commissioning of nine (9) fixed and five (5) mobile high capacity drainage pumps and associated structures/equipment.

 

The Ministry of Agriculture with the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) had four bids for the procurement of two motor vehicles.

 

 

The NAREI organization with the Ministry of Agriculture has four bids for the procurement of one SUV.

 

 

The Regional Democratic Council of Region Seven had two bids for the procurement of dietary supplies.

 

The Regional Democratic Council of Region Four had one bid for the purchasing of Mini Excavator for the Mon Repos/ La Reconnaissance Neighbourhood.

 

 

