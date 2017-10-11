Amora Giddings is newest member of local bar

Amora Regina Giddings became the newest member of the legal fraternity after she was accepted to the Bar yesterday before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the Georgetown Supreme Court.

Her petition was presented by Attorney -at- law, Rexford Jackson, who described the new attorney as possessing a great deal of determination and resilience towards achieving her goal. Jackson told the court that Giddings has proven herself worthy of the professional feat through her academic and work achievement.

Jackson told the court that Giddings adopted law studies after acquiring a Diploma in Accounting Studies and Bachelors Degree in Management at the University of Guyana.

Prior to that, he said that the young attorney completed her secondary schooling at Queenstown Community High School and Bishop‘s High school.

At the University, she later obtained a Bachelors of Law Degree( LLB) before moving on to the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago, where she graduated with her Legal Education Certificate,(LEC).

He noted, too, that Giddings is an avid researcher of the law, an area which was greatly needed in her field of work.

After accepting the petition Justice Harnanan congratulated the new attorney on her accomplishment and offered a few words of advice.

He commended the young lawyer for drive and determination towards achieving her goals He told Giddings that love for research would play a great deal in her career as it is a critical tool in practice.

The 34 year old West Bank Demerara resident noted that her road to the acceptance was one paved with sacrifice and support from many persons for which she is grateful but too numerous to mention.

The new lawyer therefore expressed gratefulness to God, her family, friends and numerous supporters.

She made special mention of businessman Nazeer Mohamed, Kaieteur News Publisher Glenn Lall, Kaieteur News Editor- in -Chief Adam Harris, and Attorney- at- law, Edward Luckhoo (S.C).

“Calling these names is no way to suggest that these are the only persons, who should be thanked for my life’s success. To fairly do justice, I must thank the entire Guyana and other pertaining overseas citizens.

“People from all walks of life and economic background have significantly contributed to my success,” she said.