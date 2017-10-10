Silver Shattas upset GFC to advance to Hamilton Green quarterfinals

Linden’s Silver Shattas utilized their home crowd advantage at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground on Saturday evening to achieve a come from behind 2-1 victory in their round of 16 clash with city side, Georgetown Football Club (GFC). GFC were cruising along in the game up until the 53rd minute before midfielder Alberto Basarta had put GFC ahead in the 10th minute but a within the space of 4 minutes during the second half, Shattas had equalized and seized the lead.

Shattas’ Omar Williams grabbed the equalizer in the 54th minute after expertly finishing a left-footed volley. Three minutes later, Hubert Williams fired Silver Shattas into the lead and the “Lindeners” parked the bus and held on for the win.

The feature fixture of the night witnessed another come from behind win in an all-Linden affair between Winners’ Connection and Eagles United. All the goals of this match were scored during the second half. Winners’ Connection were fortunate enough to achieve the second 2-1 win of the night after Kendolf Lewis scored two minutes after the second half whistle, in the 47th minute. Then Connection’s Marmalique Davidson equalized in 69th minute before Quason Andres scored a 90+2 minutes, injury time screamer.

When the competition resumes on Sunday October 15th, the quarterfinal round will begin with two matches from 19:00hrs at the Victoria ground on the East Coast of Demerara. The first match will see Police FC and Silver Shattas matching skills before Ann’s Grove and Soesdyke go head to head in the feature clash at 21:00hrs.

Fans in West Demerara are set to be part of the action when the two more quarterfinal encounters will be played at the Den Amstel ground on Wednesday, October 18th. Uitvlugt will be pitted against Milerock at 19:00hrs and Den Amstel will hype over their home crowd as they try to knock out Winners’ Connection in their match that starts at 21:00hrs.