Mysterious fire being probed at ‘old’ BaiShanLin B’ce River log yard

Latest update October 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
Investigations have been launched into a major fire last week at a log holding facility in the Upper Berbice River.
According to the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), the log yard used to be controlled by Chinese-owned BaiShanLin International Forest Development Inc.
The yard is about a mile from the east bank of the Berbice River, behind Kwakwani, at a location called Bissaruni.
GFC reported yesterday that Thursday last, its officers stationed at Kwakwani were made aware of fire of unknown origin at an old log market.
“A combined effort by the GFC Staff, Officers from the Kwakwani Fire Service and other stakeholders helped to contain the fire to the location which is a large open area.”
The forestry officers are still monitoring the area despite the fact that the fire has been extinguished.
The Commission said that some ‘old logs’ were damaged and an assessment will be conducted shortly to determine the possible cause(s) of the fire, as well as the damage done to the logs.
“There were no injuries to any of the persons, nor damage to surrounding forest.”
The logs, however, were supposed to carry tracking tags, which allows GFC to determine whether they were harvested legally.
BaiShanLin, one of the biggest players in the logging industry, has gotten into trouble for its activities over the years, ranging from logging, gold mining, housing and a host of other ventures. However, it failed to construct a number of value-adding factories to do processing.
This was despite the company receiving billions in concessions and other benefits to do exactly that.
Illegal logging has been a challenge facing consecutive governments despite some tough checks. Tampering with tags and corruption with GFC officers have all been blamed.
Oct 10, 2017By Franklin Wilson After thanking the visiting nations for travelling hundreds of miles to be in Guyana to celebrate the historic 150th Anniversary of the Guyana National Rifle Association...
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
I don’t write about October 5, 1992 anymore. It has gone from my lexicon of historical milestones. Factually, it is a milestone.... more
Guyanese do not need a fortune teller to read their minds. Exxon Mobil most not arrogate to itself, the role of peering into... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]