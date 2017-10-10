Mysterious fire being probed at ‘old’ BaiShanLin B’ce River log yard

Investigations have been launched into a major fire last week at a log holding facility in the Upper Berbice River.

According to the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), the log yard used to be controlled by Chinese-owned BaiShanLin International Forest Development Inc.

The yard is about a mile from the east bank of the Berbice River, behind Kwakwani, at a location called Bissaruni.

GFC reported yesterday that Thursday last, its officers stationed at Kwakwani were made aware of fire of unknown origin at an old log market.

“A combined effort by the GFC Staff, Officers from the Kwakwani Fire Service and other stakeholders helped to contain the fire to the location which is a large open area.”

The forestry officers are still monitoring the area despite the fact that the fire has been extinguished.

The Commission said that some ‘old logs’ were damaged and an assessment will be conducted shortly to determine the possible cause(s) of the fire, as well as the damage done to the logs.

“There were no injuries to any of the persons, nor damage to surrounding forest.”

The logs, however, were supposed to carry tracking tags, which allows GFC to determine whether they were harvested legally.

BaiShanLin, one of the biggest players in the logging industry, has gotten into trouble for its activities over the years, ranging from logging, gold mining, housing and a host of other ventures. However, it failed to construct a number of value-adding factories to do processing.

This was despite the company receiving billions in concessions and other benefits to do exactly that.

Illegal logging has been a challenge facing consecutive governments despite some tough checks. Tampering with tags and corruption with GFC officers have all been blamed.